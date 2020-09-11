Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 41,064 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,064 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 151.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PK opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,908.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PK. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.