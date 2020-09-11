Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 33.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKYW opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $66.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.84.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKYW. BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

