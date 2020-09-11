Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the 1st quarter worth $172,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

