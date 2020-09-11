Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 90,620 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,620 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $47.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $58.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72.

