Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,186 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 5.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 14.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $29.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

