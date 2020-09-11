ANON (ANON) Hits Market Capitalization of $36,027.06

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ANON has a total market capitalization of $36,027.06 and approximately $3.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00119414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00235619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.01615168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00187279 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

