APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,425 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

NYSE:CCEP opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. ABN Amro raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.