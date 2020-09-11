APG Asset Management N.V. Has $13.13 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,325,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,697 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,974,000 after purchasing an additional 47,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,522,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after purchasing an additional 259,920 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $911,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,147,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.