APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $12.52 Million in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 452,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,523,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.08% of Slack as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Slack by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Slack by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,789,000 after buying an additional 4,556,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Slack by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Slack by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,663,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,986,000 after buying an additional 72,240 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Slack by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,734,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,564,000 after buying an additional 272,172 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 6,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $196,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $163,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,495.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,832,767 shares of company stock valued at $60,124,885. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WORK opened at $25.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.66 and a beta of -0.21.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 40.36% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Slack from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Slack from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Slack from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Slack in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

