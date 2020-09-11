APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,738 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Waters worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,727,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 48,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $1,062,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 5,849.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,593,000 after buying an additional 155,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $3,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $204.03 on Friday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $245.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.77.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

