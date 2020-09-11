APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 197,863 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197,863 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $13,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 58,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,978 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,186,629.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ELS opened at $63.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.34. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELS. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

