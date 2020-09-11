APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 43,432 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,432 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.95% of NIC worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of NIC in the first quarter worth $320,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NIC by 113.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 26,138 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NIC by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the first quarter worth $9,113,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of NIC by 4.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 114,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.31.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. NIC had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.84%. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

EGOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NIC in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,444.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

