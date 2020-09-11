APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 9,500 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 55.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,879,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,894 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 56.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 613,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after buying an additional 221,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 22.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,161,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,637,000 after buying an additional 209,455 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 55.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 576,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after buying an additional 205,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 115.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 363,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after buying an additional 194,637 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. BTIG Research cut shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,250 shares of company stock worth $33,815,313 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $272.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.23 and its 200 day moving average is $223.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $319.19.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

