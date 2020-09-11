Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:AWH) Director Sells $139,000.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:AWH) Director David Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NYSE:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arch Capital Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:AWH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.