AstroNova Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AstroNova in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.29, a PEG ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 19.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

