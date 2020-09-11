Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,387 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avnet by 60.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Avnet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,588,000 after acquiring an additional 214,946 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Avnet by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 667,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Avnet by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 29,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Avnet by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 249,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE AVT opened at $27.42 on Friday. Avnet has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $45.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

