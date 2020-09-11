Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,832,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 503,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,178,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 1.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Baidu by 45.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.38. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $147.38.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.