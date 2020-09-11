Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $864.18

Shares of Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 864.18 ($11.29) and last traded at GBX 855 ($11.17), with a volume of 189127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 853 ($11.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 815.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 735.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.49 million and a PE ratio of 28.21.

About Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

