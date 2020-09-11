Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,961 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 44.56%.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.