Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Compass Minerals International worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMP. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 883,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after purchasing an additional 750,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 224,761 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 395,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 167,618 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,607,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,860,000 after purchasing an additional 156,503 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 272,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 148,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMP. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

NYSE:CMP opened at $55.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.06 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

