Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 266.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 71.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

NYSE NFG opened at $42.68 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $50.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $323.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

