Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 164,525 Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 164,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the second quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Total by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Total by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TOT. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62. Total SA has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

