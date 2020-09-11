Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $5.82 Million Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198,287 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.53.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $111.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $149.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average is $110.23.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

