Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 220,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of B&G Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 106.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 140,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 72,695 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 276.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.36.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.57 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.