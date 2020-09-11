BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 18,750 Shares

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, September 8th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $405,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Michael Rice sold 877 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $17,960.96.

On Thursday, August 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $349,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $373,312.50.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $350,062.50.

On Thursday, July 16th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $361,875.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $306,937.50.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $739.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.17, a PEG ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 1.70.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 111.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.