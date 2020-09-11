Biopharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.03

Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01), with a volume of 1224176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.02 ($0.01).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.95 million and a P/E ratio of 11.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Biopharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,865.17%.

About Biopharma Credit (LON:BPCR)

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

