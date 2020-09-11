Black Mammoth Metals (CVE:BMM) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Black Mammoth Metals Corp (CVE:BMM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. Black Mammoth Metals shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $443,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -8.08.

About Black Mammoth Metals (CVE:BMM)

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper properties, as well as precious metals. Its flagship property is the Blanco Creek Property, which consists of 40 unpatented federal lode claims and 3 historic underground mines in central Idaho.

