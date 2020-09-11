Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 212,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,599. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,894 shares of company stock worth $4,953,739. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 49.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

