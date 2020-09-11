BOX Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $9,683.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $9,683.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BOX Token

BOX Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,761,645 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. The official website for BOX Token is box.la.

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

