Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan Sells 57,172 Shares

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total transaction of $20,364,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

On Tuesday, September 1st, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total transaction of $20,465,860.84.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total transaction of $19,155,478.60.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $18,833,028.52.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total transaction of $18,771,282.76.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total transaction of $18,559,993.44.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $17,636,681.79.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $18,019,155.78.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.49, for a total transaction of $17,808,194.79.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.86, for a total value of $18,058,032.06.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $17,940,831.51.

Shares of AVGO opened at $357.08 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $378.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Truist upped their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Broadcom by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 34,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.