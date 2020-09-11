Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,783 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 29,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In other news, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $5,932,429.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $2,144,713.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,626,548. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR opened at $133.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.