Brokerages Anticipate Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altus Midstream.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of ALTM opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $63.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTM. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altus Midstream by 133.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86,130 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth about $147,000.

