Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.54. Deere & Company posted earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.82.

Shares of DE stock opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.24. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $219.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Deere & Company by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 54,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $11,490,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

