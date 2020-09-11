Brokerages Anticipate Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.16. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,642,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,666 shares of company stock worth $10,590,537. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average of $97.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

