Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.44. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.81 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on EEFT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.19. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $167.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

