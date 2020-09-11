Brokers Set Expectations for Qorvo Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Qorvo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

QRVO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $121.46 on Friday. Qorvo has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $153,446.40. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $598,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,706 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

