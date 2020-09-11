Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,829,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,361,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 86.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 8,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,144,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,653,000 after buying an additional 81,945 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.54.

NYSE BAM opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.08. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

