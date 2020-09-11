Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,995,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.61% of Campbell Soup worth $1,141,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

