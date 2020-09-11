Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on NYSE:SLQT’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLQT)

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NYSE:SLQT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

SLQT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NYSE:SLQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NYSE:SLQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -139.63. NYSE:SLQT has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.34.

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09.

