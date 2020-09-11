Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $70.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cerner has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.48.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

