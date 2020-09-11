Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $277,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,894,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,117,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 45.2% during the second quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 86,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

