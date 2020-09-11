ChatCoin Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, ZB.COM, OKEx and HitBTC. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $101,272.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00051709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,351.26 or 1.00195016 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000429 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00184687 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, ZB.COM, Coinnest, OKEx, Binance, LBank, Huobi, EXX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

