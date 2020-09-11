Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Chewy updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

CHWY opened at $59.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.78 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $4,316,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,084.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 34,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $1,633,480.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,480,017 shares of company stock valued at $76,057,999. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

