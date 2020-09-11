Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Crowdstrike by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Crowdstrike by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $5,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,403,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $3,459,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,455,291 shares of company stock worth $884,300,891 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $129.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.43. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

