Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 10,888 Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,888 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 1,856.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Steven A. Cosse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,335.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

