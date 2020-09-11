Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 10,912 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,303,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 72,171 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $6,482,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 280.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 339,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $6,108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

STNG stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $743.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $346.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.58 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

