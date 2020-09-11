Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 13,176 Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,176 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $801,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. Digital Turbine Inc has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.23.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPS. BidaskClub lowered Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.41.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

