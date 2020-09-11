Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 3,846 Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 24.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 26.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWX stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.19.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $757.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

