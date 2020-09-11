Cipher Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 261.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 26.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $22.39.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

