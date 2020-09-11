Cipher Capital LP Buys New Position in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cardtronics by 31.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 42.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 143.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter worth about $228,000.

In other Cardtronics news, Director Rahul Gupta purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.77 per share, for a total transaction of $86,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 75,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,834,019.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 178,850 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,714 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cardtronics stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. Cardtronics PLC has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.52 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CATM. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

